Stocks to watch: Super, Q & M, Nippecraft

Tuesday, April 18, 2017 - 09:11
THE following companies made announcements before the start of today's trading which may affect their share prices.

Super Group: The local food and beverage maker, known for its Super and Owl Coffee brands, will be ending its two-decade public listing after an offer from a Dutch company to take it private has met a crucial threshold. With the number of issued shares in public hands now below 10 per cent, trading of the shares will be suspended at the close of the offer on April 25.

Q & M Dental Group: Trading of its shares has been temporarily suspended, pending release of an announcement. No further details were shared in its filing to the Singapore Exchange on Tuesday morning.

Nippecraft Limited: The paper products maker has to make a cash exit offer to its shareholders, and has until May 9 to do so before trading of its shares ceases on the Singapore Exchange's main board.

