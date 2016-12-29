Stocks to watch: Yanlord, Jumbo, Ying Li, SATS

SHARES of the following companies may be affected by recent events or announcements:

Yanlord Land Group has acquired a prime integrated development site measuring 541,000 square metres in gross floor area on Sino-Singapore Nanjing Eco Hi-Tech Island for 7.84 billion yuan (S$1.5 billion) through a public land auction.

Some analysts are upbeat on restaurant group Jumbo Seafood as the chain sharpens its focus on expanding in China and the rest of Asia, amid expectations that the food and beverage industry in Singapore will remain challenging due to the slowing economy and stiff competition.

China Everbright Ltd, the asset management arm of Chinese state-owned China Everbright Group, has increased its stake in Singapore-listed Chongqing developer Ying Li International Real Estate.

Ground handler SATS has signed a conditional share sale agreement with Malaysia Airlines to acquire a 10 per cent stake in Evergreen Sky Catering Corporation for RM100 million (about S$32.3 million), boosting its stake in the catering company to 25 per cent.