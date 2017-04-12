You are here

Home > Stocks

Taiwan stocks fall; TSMC edges down ahead of results

Wednesday, April 12, 2017 - 10:25

TW-stocks.jpg
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[TAIPEI] Taiwan stocks fell along with other regional bourses on Wednesday as investors favoured safe-haven assets in response to geopolitical tensions, with heavyweights such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) down ahead of quarterly results.

The main TAIEX index fell 0.4 per cent to 9,793.12 points as of 0141 GMT, after closing at 9,832.42 points.

The electronics subindex dropped 0.4 per cent, while the financials subindex lost 0.2 per cent.

TSMC, the world's top contract chipmaker and an Apple Inc supplier, fell 0.5 per cent.

The company is set to report its first-quarter results on Thursday. Analysts have been concerned that the local currency's appreciation against the US dollar could weigh on its earnings.

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.008 to T$30.642 per US dollar on Wednesday.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Most Read

1 Singapore High Court cuts jail terms for Kong Hee and 5 City Harvest Church leaders
2 AGC file criminal reference with Court of Appeal over City Harvest Church verdict
3 Ital Auto to be new importer for Maserati
4 After SGX exit, OSIM heads for HK listing as V3 Group
5 Ron Sim applies to list V3 in Hong Kong
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening