Taiwan: Stocks mostly flat in thin trade

Tuesday, December 27, 2016 - 11:46

[TAIPEI] Taiwan stocks were largely flat on Tuesday in light trading ahead of the year-end, amid a lack of cues to provide direction as some major overseas markets were shut for holiday.

As of 0318 GMT, the main Taiex index was mostly unchanged at 9,114.04 points, after closing 0.4 per cent higher in the previous session.

The electronics subindex rose 0.1 per cent, while the financials subindex lost 0.4 per cent.

Among actively traded shares, display maker Hannstar Display Corp was off 2.3 per cent, while contract chipmaker TSMC rose slightly.

The Taiwan dollar softened NT$0.019 to NT$32.269 per US dollar. The local dollar is trading at lows not seen since early July against the US dollar.

REUTERS

