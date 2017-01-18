You are here

Home > Stocks

Taiwan: Stocks track Wall Street lower; financials weigh

Wednesday, January 18, 2017 - 10:57

15703802 - 14_04_2010.jpg
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[TAIPEI] Taiwan stocks fell on Wednesday tracking overnight weakness on Wall Street and pressured by financials such as Cathay Financial Holding.

As of 0230 GMT, the main Taiex index was down 0.2 per cent at 9,338.14 points.

The electronics subindex fell 0.1 per cent while the financials subindex lost 0.5 per cent.

Cathay, parent of Taiwan's biggest life insurer, and rival Fubon Financial Holding were down 1.2 per cent each.

The Taiwan dollar rose NT$0.076 to NT$31.527 per US dollar.

REUTERS

Most Read

1 Personal computer sales fall for fifth year in a row
2 Mapletree Investments launches perpetual, first SG$ bond sale in 2017
3 Mapletree Investments sells 2017's first SGD bond
4 Surbana axes 50 'poor performers'; MOM in talks with unions
5 Developers to keep playing quantum price game this year
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening