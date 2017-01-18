Taiwan: Stocks track Wall Street lower; financials weigh

[TAIPEI] Taiwan stocks fell on Wednesday tracking overnight weakness on Wall Street and pressured by financials such as Cathay Financial Holding.

As of 0230 GMT, the main Taiex index was down 0.2 per cent at 9,338.14 points.

The electronics subindex fell 0.1 per cent while the financials subindex lost 0.5 per cent.

Cathay, parent of Taiwan's biggest life insurer, and rival Fubon Financial Holding were down 1.2 per cent each.

The Taiwan dollar rose NT$0.076 to NT$31.527 per US dollar.

REUTERS