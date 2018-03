[TOKYO] Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei 225 index dropped more than 1.3 per cent on Wednesday, with high-tech and auto shares slumping after Wall Street falls discouraged investors from buying, despite receding fears of a trade war.

The Nikkei 225 lost 1.34 per cent or 286.01 points to close at 20,031.31, while the broader Topix index fell 1.02 per cent or 17.57 points to 1,699.56.

AFP