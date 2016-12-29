You are here

Home > Stocks

Tokyo: Nikkei ends nearly flat in thin trade

Tuesday, December 27, 2016 - 14:20

40930636.1 (40936588) - 21_12_2016 - JAPAN-STOCKS.jpg
PHOTO: AFP

[TOKYO] Japanese stocks were nearly flat on Tuesday in thin trade, while Toshiba Corp plummeted nearly 12 per cent after saying that it was considering booking a goodwill impairment loss of several hundreds of billion yen.

The Nikkei ended 0.03 per cent higher at 19,403.06, but the broader Topix fell 0.1 per cent to 1,536.22.

Volume on the main board was 1.749 billion shares, compared with 30-day average daily volume of 2.375 billion shares.

The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 dropped 0.1 per cent to 13,775.68.

REUTERS

Most Read

1 Reits still offer refuge from global volatility
2 Changes in Singapore's permanent secretary appointments
3 More changes to Companies Act proposed
4 AusGroup flags potential event of default
5 Amos Yee detained by US immigration officials
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening