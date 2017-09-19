You are here

Tokyo: Nikkei soars 2% to close at two-year high

Tue, Sep 19, 2017 - 2:50 PM

[TOKYO] Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index on Tuesday rose by nearly two percent to close at its highest level in more than two years, rising past the psychologically important 20,000 mark.

The bellwether Nikkei 225 index climbed 1.96 per cent, or 389.88 points, to close at 20,299.38, the highest close since August 2015 after a weaker yen lifted exporters.

The broader Topix index rose 1.77 per cent, or 28.94 points, to end the session at 1,667.88.

