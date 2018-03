[TOKYO] Tokyo shares jumped in early trade on Monday as global investors cheered robust US jobs data while the falling yen also lifted the Japanese bourse.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 2.03 per cent, or 435.06 points, to 21,904.26 in early trade while the broader Topix index advanced 1.49 per cent, or 25.63 points, to 1,741.11.

AFP