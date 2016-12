[TOKYO] Tokyo shares opened lower on Thursday in thin holiday trading, after US stocks tumbled as investors took profits from recent rallies.

Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei 225 index eased 0.55 per cent, or 107.62 points, to 19,294.10 in the first minute of trading. The broader Topix index of all first-section issues inched down 0.57 per cent, or 8.78 points, to 1,528.02.

AFP