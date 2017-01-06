You are here
Tokyo: Shares open lower
Friday, January 6, 2017 - 08:24
[TOKYO] Tokyo shares opened lower Friday as a stronger yen weighed on sentiment after Wall Street fell.
The Nikkei index fell 0.68 per cent or 133.22 points to 19,387.47 in the first minutes of trading. The broader Topix index of all first-section issues declined 0.85 per cent, or 13.25 points, to 1,542.43.
AFP
