Tokyo: Shares open lower

Monday, January 16, 2017 - 08:32

PHOTO: AFP

[TOKYO] Tokyo shares opened lower on Monday, with the pound tumbling after reports Britain may be heading towards a clean break with the EU.

The benchmark Nikkei index fell 0.31 per cent, or 60.52 points, to 19,226.76 in the first few minutes of trading, while the broader Topix index of all first-section issues lost 0.23 per cent, or 3.58 points, to 1,541.31.

AFP

