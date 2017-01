Tokyo shares rallied Wednesday, boosted by a weaker yen and a record close on Wall Street, after days of losses linked to fears over US President Donald Trump's economic policies.

[TOKYO] Tokyo shares rallied Wednesday, boosted by a weaker yen and a record close on Wall Street, after days of losses linked to fears over US President Donald Trump's economic policies.

The benchmark Nikkei stock index rose 1.43 per cent, or 269.51 points, to close at 19,057.50, while the broader Topix index of all first-section issues added 1.01 per cent, or 15.25 points, to end the day at 1,521.58.

