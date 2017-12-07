You are here

Tokyo: Stocks bounce back after dip amid Jerusalem worries

Thu, Dec 07, 2017 - 2:50 PM

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks on Thursday recovered from a two per cent drop in the key index the previous day amid lingering worries over US President Donald Trump's decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index gained 1.45 per cent, or 320.99 points, to close at 22,498.03, while the broader Topix index was up 1.18 per cent, or 20.83 points, at 1,786.25.

AFP

