[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks closed lower Wednesday as the yen shot to five-month highs against the dollar over fears about growing tensions in the Middle East and on the Korean peninsula.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index lost 1.04 per cent, or 195.26 points, to close at 18,552.61, while the Topix index of all first-section issues fell 1.04 per cent, or 15.56 points, to 1,479.54.

AFP