Tokyo: Stocks close higher after yen rally stalls

Wednesday, January 18, 2017 - 14:22

PHOTO: AFP

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks closed higher Wednesday, reversing early losses on bargain hunting and as a yen rally stalled.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index gained 0.43 per cent, or 80.84 points, to end the day at 18,894.37, while the Topix index of all first-section issues rose 0.32 per cent, or 4.76 points, to 1,513.86.

AFP

