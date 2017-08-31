Tokyo: Stocks close higher on Wall Street gains, weak yen

[TOKYO] Tokyo shares rose Thursday, tracking rallies on Wall Street as rosy US economic figures boosted confidence while the yen's weakness also provided support.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index added 0.72 per cent, or 139.70 points, to 19,646.24, while the Topix index of all first-section issues firmed 0.61 per cent, or 9.76 points, to 1,617.41.

AFP