[TOKYO] Tokyo shares closed higher Friday after a day of seesawing trade as US missile strikes against Syria fuelled geopolitical concerns.

The Nikkei finished the day up 0.36 per cent, or 67.57 points, to 18,664.63, while the broader Topix index of all first-section issues rose 0.65 per cent, or 9.59 points, to sit at 1,489.77.

AFP