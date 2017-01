[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks closed down Thursday as drugmakers were hit by US President-elect Donald Trump's warning they were "getting away with murder" in overcharging and sending production capacity overseas.

Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index fell 1.19 per cent, or 229.97 points, to end at 19,134.70, while the broader Topix index of all first-section issues declined 0.97 per cent, or 14.99 points, to 1,535.41.

AFP