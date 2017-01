[TOKYO] Japanese shares closed lower on Monday as Takata was hit by the firm's agreement to plead guilty to fraud and pay US$1 billion to settle a deadly airbag scandal.

Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index fell 1.00 per cent, or 192.04 points, to finish at 19,095.24, while the broader Topix index of all first-section issues was down 0.92 per cent, or 14.25 points, at 1,530.64.

AFP