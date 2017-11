[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks drifted slightly lower on Thursday in sluggish trade as investors searched for a fresh lead after shares were mixed on Wall Street.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 0.14 per cent, or 31.42 points, to 22,565.78 in early exchanges while the broader Topix index edged down 0.02 per cent, or 0.40 points, at 1,785.75.

AFP