Tokyo: Stocks open flat ahead of Federal Reserve decision

Wed, Dec 13, 2017 - 8:43 AM

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened flat on Wednesday as investors took to the sidelines ahead of a rate announcement by the US Federal Reserve, while Toshiba edged up after it settled a dispute with its US partner.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index inched down 0.57 points to 22,865.60, while the broader Topix index was up 0.10 per cent, or 1.89 points, at 1,816.97.

AFP

