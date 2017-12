[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened flat on Monday after three days of gains, as cautious investors watched developments in the FBI probe into alleged Russian meddling in the US election.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.01 per cent, or 2.94 points, at 22,821.97 in early trade while the broader Topix index gained 0.16 per cent, or 2.92 points, to 1,799.45.

AFP