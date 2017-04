[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened higher Thursday on a breather in the yen's rise, as investors kept a watch over Korean peninsula tensions and upcoming French presidential elections.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index gained 0.15 per cent, or 27.76 points, to 18,459.96 in early trade while the Topix index of all first-section issues was up 0.17 per cent, or 2.47 points, at 1,473.89.

AFP