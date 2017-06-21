You are here
Tokyo: Stocks open higher
Tuesday, June 20, 2017 - 08:47
[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened higher on Tuesday following record closes on Wall Street as a weaker yen lifted exporters.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 rose 0.85 per cent, or 169.98 points, to 20,237.73 in the first few minutes of trade while the Topix index of first-section issues was up 0.84 per cent, or 13.43 points, at 1,619.50.
AFP
