[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened higher on Thursday after the Dow finished above 20,000 points for the first time on hopes that US President Donald Trump will push ahead with pro-growth policies.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 1.02 per cent, or 195.12 points, to 19,252.62 in the first few minutes while the Topix index of all first-section issues was up 1.03 per cent, or 15.71 points, to 1,537.29.

AFP