Tokyo: Stocks open higher after falls on geopolitical risks

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened higher on Monday, after investors sold heavily Friday in the wake of Barcelona's deadly attack and amid deepening concerns over US President Donald Trump's economic agenda.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index gained 0.16 per cent, or 30.37 points, to 19,500.78 in the first few minutes of trade while the Topix index of all first-section issues was up 0.19 per cent, or 2.98 points, at 1,600.34.

AFP