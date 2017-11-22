You are here
Tokyo: Stocks open higher as exporters rise
Tue, Nov 21, 2017 - 8:33 AM
[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened higher on Tuesday following rises on Wall Street as a weaker yen lifted exporter stocks.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index climbed 0.90 per cent, or 200.98 points, to 22,462.74 in early trade while the broader Topix index was up 0.69 per cent, or 12.12 points, at 1,771.77.
AFP
sentifi.com
Market voices on:
Sign up for BT Newsletters
Please wait
Breaking News
Editor's Choice
Most Read
Must Read
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838SUBSCRIBE NOW
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
|
Breakfast Brief
every morning
|
Daily Debrief
every evening
Please wait