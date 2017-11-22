Tokyo: Stocks open higher as exporters rise

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened higher on Tuesday following rises on Wall Street as a weaker yen lifted exporter stocks.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index climbed 0.90 per cent, or 200.98 points, to 22,462.74 in early trade while the broader Topix index was up 0.69 per cent, or 12.12 points, at 1,771.77.

AFP