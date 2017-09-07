Tokyo: Stocks open higher as lower yen lifts exporters

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened higher on Thursday, breaking three days of losses as a slightly weaker yen lifted exporters.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index gained 0.46 per cent, or 89.99 points, to 19,447.96 in early trade while the broader Topix index was up 0.47 per cent, or 7.47 points, at 1,599.47.
AFP
