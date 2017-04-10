Tokyo: Stocks open higher as yen falls

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened higher on Monday as a weaker yen lifted carmakers and other exporters.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.80 per cent, or 149.44 points, to 18,814.07 in early trade while the Topix index of all first-section shares was up 0.74 per cent, or 10.95 points, at 1,500.72.

AFP