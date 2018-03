[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened higher on Thursday as exporters rose following the yen's plunge on receding worries over the North Korean nuclear crisis.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index gained 0.91 per cent, or 190.69 points, to 21,222.00 in early trade while the broader Topix index was down 0.65 per cent, or 11.08 points, at 1,710.64.

AFP