[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened higher on Monday, but Toshiba fell sharply after reports it may delay releasing its earnings for the third time.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.14 per cent, or 27.26 points, to 18,936.52 in early trading, while the Topix index of all first-section issues was up 0.16 per cent, or 2.38 points, to 1,514.98.

AFP