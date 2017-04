[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened modestly higher on Friday, with markets focusing on the outcome of a key US-China summit while waiting for US payroll figures.

Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.63 per cent, or 117.92 points, to 18,714.98 in early trading, while the Topix index of all first-section issues was up 0.67 per cent, or 9.96 points, to 1,490.14.

AFP