[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened higher on Friday tracking gains on Wall Street, while investors were watching a series of economic data and political events including the fate of US tax reforms.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index gained 0.75 per cent, or 170.12 points, to 22,895.08 in early trade, while the broader Topix index rose 0.58 per cent, or 10.45 points, to 1,802.53.

AFP