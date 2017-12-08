Tokyo: Stocks open higher tracking rallies in US

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened higher on Friday, tracking gains on Wall Street as the yen remained cheaper against the dollar.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.73 per cent, or 163.85 points, to 22,661.88 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was up 0.37 per cent, or 6.64 points, at 1,792.89.

AFP