[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened higher on Wednesday, tracking gains on Wall Street with US investors back in rally mode on renewed optimism about President Donald Trump's policies.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 1.54 per cent, or 290.04 points, to 19,078.03 in the first few minutes of trading, while the Topix index of all first-section issues gained 1.36 per cent, or 20.50 points, to 1,526.83.

AFP