Tokyo: Stocks open lower

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened slightly lower on Wednesday following a dip on Wall Street as trading remained quiet in holiday mode with major investors keeping to the sidelines.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index edged down 0.05 per cent, or 10.80 points, to 22,881.89 in early trade while the broader Topix index was down 0.01 per cent, or 0.27 points, at 1,827.28.

AFP