[TOKYO] Tokyo shares opened lower on Friday in the final trading session of the year after US stocks fell in a slow holiday session.

Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei 225 index eased 0.74 per cent, or 140.92 points, to 19,004.22 in the first minute of trading. The broader Topix index of all first-section issues inched down 0.61 per cent, or 9.32 points, to 1,509.07.

