[TOKYO] Tokyo shares opened lower on Wednesday with exporters falling as the yen rose following US president-elect Donald Trump's remark that the American currency was too strong.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index lost 0.24 per cent, or 44.40 points, to 18,769.13 in the first few minutes of trade while the Topix index of all first-section issues was down 0.33 per cent, or 5.00 points, at 1,504.10.

AFP