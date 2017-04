[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened lower on Monday, extending four days of losses as the yen remained strong on geopolitical risks.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index, which closed at a 2017 low on Friday, lost another 0.42 per cent, or 76.99 points, to 18,258.64 in early trading. The Topix index of all first-section issues fell 0.23 per cent, or 3.30 points, to 1,455.77.

AFP