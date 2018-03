[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened lower on Thursday, tracking falls on Wall Street on rising worries that US President Donald Trump administration's policies could ignite a global trade war.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 0.44 per cent, or 94.82 points, to 21,682.47 in early trade, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.41 per cent, or 7.20 points, to 1,736.01.

AFP