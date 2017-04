[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened lower on Wednesday, with investor sentiment hit by a firm yen and drops on US and European markets after British Prime Minister Theresa May called a snap election.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 0.44 per cent, or 81.70 points, to 18,336.89 in early trading, while the Topix index of all first-section issues declined 0.40 per cent, or 5.89 points, to 1,465.64.

AFP