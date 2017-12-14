Tokyo: Stocks open slightly lower after Federal Reserve outlook

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened slightly lower on Thursday as investors digested the US Federal Reserve's announcement that it would lift interest rates while maintaining its outlook for further hikes next year.

At the open, the benchmark Nikkei 225 index edged down 0.18 per cent, or 41.33 points to 22,716.74, while the broader Topix index was down 0.13 per cent, or 2.34 points, at 1,808.50.

AFP