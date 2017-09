[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks snapped a four-day winning streak Friday as investors cashed in on recent gains amid resurging worries over North Korea.

The Nikkei 225 index lost 0.25 pe rcent, or 51.03 points, to close at 20,296.45, while the broader Topix index also ended down 0.25 per cent, or 4.13 points, at 1,664.61.

AFP