Tokyo: Stocks snap three-day winning streak

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks snapped a three-day winning streak Thursday as investors cashed in on recent gains and early buying sentiment following fresh records on Wall Street fizzled out.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 0.29 per cent, or 58.38 points, to 19,807.44 while the broader Topix index lost 0.32 per cent, or 5.20 points, to 1,632.13.
AFP
