[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks rose Wednesday, tracking gains in New York but investors moved cautiously ahead of a summit between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Donald Trump this week.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index gained 0.27 per cent, or 51.02 points, to 18,861.27, while the Topix index of all first-section issues edged up 0.01 per cent, or 0.12 points, to 1,504.66.

AFP