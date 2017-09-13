You are here

Home > Stocks

US: Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq end at record highs as banks gain

Wednesday, September 13, 2017 - 06:08

[NEW YORK] Wall Street stocks jumped to fresh records on Tuesday, boosted by financial shares that led a rally on easing fears over North Korea and US hurricanes.

All three major indices finished at new all-time highs, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average gaining 0.3 per cent to 22,118.86, less than a point above the prior peak.

The S&P 500 advanced 0.4 per cent to 2,496.48, its second straight record, while the Nasdaq Composite Index rose 0.3 per cent to 6,454.28.

The gains came on the heels of a solid rally Monday after Hurricane Irma caused less damage in Florida than feared, and as anxiety about North Korea's nuclear programme diminished. Those dynamics were still in play on Tuesday, analysts said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"You've seen that fear unwind," said David Levy, portfolio manager at Republic Wealth Advisors.

Banks were big beneficiaries of the improved sentiment, with JPMorgan Chase advancing 1.3 per cent and Goldman Sachs 2.2 per cent despite statements from bank executives reporting weakness in the trading business.

Analysts also described relief that September, historically a weak month for stocks, has not so far produced a big pullback.

"Investors with a lot of cash have to put some money to work," Karl Haeling of LBBW. "They can't afford to miss more of the rally."

Apple dipped 0.4 per cent after unveiling a group of new iPhones, including 10th anniversary iPhone X, featuring facial recognition unlocking and other refinements.

DowDuPont advanced 2.6 per cent after confirming it was on target to save US$4 billion following the completion of its merger. The chemicals giant also tweaked its plan to restructure into three companies to try to placate some shareholder activists who had criticised the original plan.

Among other Dow companies, Pfizer rose 3.1 per cent and McDonald's lost 3.2 per cent.

AFP
Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Editor's Choice

file6vqkwbl2oic1j9sswjnn.jpg
Sep 13, 2017
Banking & Finance

SIAS, Rajah & Tann seek MAS action on insurance for Singapore bonds

BT_20170913_KRDRAYCOTT13XT7A_3082560.jpg
Sep 13, 2017
Real Estate

Alpha sells 22 units at Draycott Eight

BT_20170913_SEFORMULA13_3082400.jpg
Sep 13, 2017
Life & Culture

Perfect 10

Most Read

1 UOB, HSBC join mortgage war with 3-year fixed-rate packages
2 AIA's new firm 'luring hundreds of rival agents'
3 Private home prices to rise 10% by end-2018: Morgan Stanley
4 Hot Stock: SPH falls 3.7% on heavy trading
5 Possible deluge of used cars ahead but impact uncertain
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20170913_KRDRAYCOTT13XT7A_3082560.jpg
Sep 13, 2017
Real Estate

Alpha sells 22 units at Draycott Eight

file6vqkwbl2oic1j9sswjnn.jpg
Sep 13, 2017
Banking & Finance

SIAS, Rajah & Tann seek MAS action on insurance for Singapore bonds

BT_20170913_VKAIRBIZ_3082480.jpg
Sep 13, 2017
Consumer

Airbnb mixes business with leisure

US-APPLE-HOLDS-PRODUCT-LAUNCH-EVENT-AT-NEW-CAMPUS-IN-CUPERTINO-205013.jpg
Sep 13, 2017
Technology

Apple lays claim to smartphone future with new flagship iPhone X

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening