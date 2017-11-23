You are here

Home > Stocks

US: Nasdaq edges to record as Fed minutes signal higher rates

Thu, Nov 23, 2017 - 6:06 AM

BP_Nasdaq_231117_14.jpg
PHOTO: AFP

[NEW YORK] Wall Street stocks treaded water on Wednesday, with the Nasdaq edging to a fresh record, as Federal Reserve meeting minutes showed a majority of central bankers favored soon lifting interest rates.

The Fed minutes further raised the odds that the US central bank will hike rates in December. Some members expressed concern that Wall Street's dizzying heights and record-smashing rallies could spell trouble.

Markets drifted much of the session amid low trading volumes ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. US markets are closed Thursday and open for only a half session on Friday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.3 percent to 23,526.18, retreating from Tuesday's records.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The broad-based S&P 500 lost 0.1 per cent at 2,597.08 while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index gained 0.1 per cent to 6,867.36, to close at its second straight record.

Some retail shares rose ahead of the Thanksgiving weekend, which includes "Black Friday," the official start of holiday shopping season. Macy's, Kohl's and Williams-Sonoma all rose one percent or more.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise slumped 7.2 per cent after announcing that chief executive Meg Whitman was stepping down, to be replaced by HPE president Antonio Neri in a move that Morningstar described as "surprising." Morningstar said the company's first quarter forecast is "soft," but noted price stabilization in some key products.

Deere & Company jumped 4.3 per cent after fourth-quarter net income rose nearly 80 per cent to US$510.3 million as the farm equipment company cited strong demand in South America as a driver.

Salesforce lost 1.8 per cent after reporting that third-quarter sales jumped 25 per cent to US$2.7 billion. Analysts said the company's fourth-quarter forecasts missed expectations.

AFP

Editor's Choice

BT_20171123_REPUB_3189928.jpg
Nov 23, 2017
Top Stories

MyRepublic tops up S$70m war chest; sets Q1 2018 for mobile launch

Nov 23, 2017
Companies & Markets

RE&S Holdings closes 41% higher on first trading day

Nov 23, 2017
Companies & Markets

Sea's Q3 loss widens, but revenue up

Most Read

1 Temasek-linked DBS sold 900,000 StarHub shares for S$2.45m on Nov 13
2 RE&S opens 60% above IPO price on debut day
3 GST hike looms as Singapore's funding needs grow
4 UOB's 2 new robot employees cut data processing time by over half
5 Kismis View launched for en bloc sale for S$102m
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_cbd_231117_48.jpg
Nov 23, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore economy beats expectations with 5.2% growth in Q3, 2017 forecast raised to 3-3.5%

BP_cbd_231117_48.jpg
Nov 23, 2017
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

BP_manufacturing_231117_49.jpg
Nov 23, 2017
Government & Economy

Manufacturing remains key growth driver in Q3; brighter outlook spurs broad expansion across sectors

BP_nosignboard_231117_89.jpg
Nov 23, 2017
Companies & Markets

No Signboard prices IPO at S$0.28 per share, valuing company at S$129.5m

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening