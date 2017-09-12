US: Stocks rally after Irma, S&P 500 ends at record

[NEW YORK] The S&P 500 finished at a fresh record Monday as US stocks rallied after Hurricane Irma avoided a worst-case scenario, yielding less damage than feared.

At the closing bell, the broad-based S&P 500 stood at 2,488.09, up 1.1 per cent, about seven points above the last record set in early August.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.2 per cent to 22,057.61, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 1.1 per cent to 6,432.26.

AFP