You are here

Home > Stocks

US: Stocks tumble on trade war fears; Dow -1.0%

Thu, Mar 15, 2018 - 6:07 AM

US-STOCKS-MARKETS-CLOSE-220944.jpg
PHOTO: AFP

[NEW YORK] Wall Street stocks tumbled again on Wednesday on rising worries that the Trump administration's trade policies could ignite a global trade war.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.0 per cent to 24,758.12, its third straight decline.

The broad-based S&P 500 fell 0.6 per cent to 2,749.48, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index shed 0.2 per cent to 7,496.81.

The US announced Wednesday it was taking action at the World Trade Organization against Indian export subsidies.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The move comes as the White House is also considering slapping tariffs on billions of dollars in Chinese imports, particularly in the tech and telecommunications sector, in response to alleged improper practices involving American intellectual property.

"There's a lot of nervousness, especially related to trade issues," said Kate Warne, an investment strategist with Edward Jones.

"All of it seems to be far more protectionist than investors expected a few weeks ago. The increase in protectionism raises worries about retaliation and how much it could hamper global growth."

Boeing, which has been seen as particularly vulnerable to a trade war with China, dropped 2.5 per cent.

Other multinationals, including Caterpillar, United Technologies and General Electric, also fell.

Tesla Motors dropped 4.5 per cent following reports that some senior executives have left the company amid difficulty meeting the company's ambitious targets for increasing electric car production.

Qualcomm rose 0.7 per cent after Singapore-based Broadcom announced it was abandoning efforts to take over the company, two days after its bid was blocked by President Donald Trump over national security concerns.

AFP

Editor's Choice

m882444.JPG
Mar 15, 2018
Government & Economy

Banks commit to reskill, redeploy staff amid tech changes

Mar 15, 2018
Real Estate

IOI Properties removes HK Land as partner for prime CBD project

cs-generic-Budget2018-26.jpg
Mar 15, 2018
Government & Economy

Global trade war biggest risk for Singapore, say economists

Most Read

1 Grab Financial could disrupt banking sector
2 3 biggest property agencies band together to form online platform for agents, consumers
3 Singapore tops global smart city performance ranking in 2017: study
4 Singapore condo resale prices up 1.9% in February, units sold jump 11.3%: SRX Property
5 Graduate under-employment rises as more take to the gig economy
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

cs-generic-Budget2018-27.jpg
Mar 15, 2018
SME

Singapore small businesses more upbeat about prospects this year: CPA Australia

Mar 15, 2018
Stocks

Singapore shares enter afternoon session lower on Thursday; STI at 3,520.87, down 0.5% on day

Mar 15, 2018
Consumer

Case partners Carousell to improve consumer protection in online market for used cars

2018-03-15T000842Z_1570398818_RC1AC90B1590_RTRMADP_3_AMAZON-COM-RATINGS.JPG
Mar 15, 2018
Consumer

Regulators raid Amazon Japan on suspicion of anti-trust violation

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening